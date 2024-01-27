“Omission Of Engine Numbers On Vehicle Papers, Not An Offense” – Delta Police Command

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, has said that the omission of vehicle engine numbers on vehicle papers is not an offense.

Edafe let this out on Saturday, via a post on his X handle, adding that the omissions can be overlooked.

The state’s Police spokesman noted that, in recent times, licensing offices have stopped including vehicle engine numbers on vehicle particulars.

Furthermore, he hinted that police officers in the state are aware of the position of the Command on this issue, saying that his post was to educate car owners and the public.

Edafe said: “In recent times, licensing offices have stopped including vehicle engine numbers on vehicle particulars.

“I have even gone as far as asking the licensing office why it is so, and they said it’s because, in some vehicles, the engine numbers are difficult to find, hence the omission.

“Now how is that the fault of the owner of the vehicle? Pls, the omission of vehicle engine numbers on vehicle papers is not an offense.

“These are small omissions that can be overlooked. Even though the Command has made it clear to our personnel, I felt you should know this too.”