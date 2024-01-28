Ondo: Akeredolu Named Me As His Successor — Ex-Finance Commissioner

Former Commissioner of Finance in Ondo State, Wale Akinterinwa, says late ex-Governor Rotimi Akeredolu anointed him as his successor before his death.

According to Akinterinwa, Akeredolu named him after he returned from his medical trip to Germany in 2023.

Speaking on Television Continental at the weekend, he noted he would defeat Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Ondo Governor, in the APC primary elections.

His words: “During the discussion in his office, he told me that he would want me to takeover from him. And he prayed for me.

“I’m also aware that he told certain people about that desire. The conversation happened immediately after he came back from Germany.

“At an appropriate time, I will make my intentions known. I am confident that I will get the ticket. The people are with me.”

Addressing his supporters who came to welcome him at the Akure airport on Saturday, the former commissioner appreciated the people for their love and promised to reciprocate same.

“I am humbled by your perseverance. You have been here since morning. I came late due to a delay in my flight as a result of poor weather. A lot of flights were canceled due to the weather,” he said.

“We had the opportunity to fly when the weather became clear enough and approved by the authority.

“I know you have been waiting for about eight hours to express your appreciation to me after my meritorious service to our state for about seven years.

“Your gesture is a testimonial that when you do well, people will appreciate you. This is a manifestation of better things to come.”

The former commissioner, who hails from the Oke-igbo/Ile Oluji Local Government Area of the State, is contending for the governoship ticket of the State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.