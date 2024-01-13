Ondo Amotekun Apprehends Man Disguised As Scavenger For Kidnapping Eight-Year-Old

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun, has nabbed an unidentified scavenger who kidnapped an eight-year-old girl in Akure.

The suspect, was captured by vigilant residents while attempting to escape as he allegedly used a charm and placed the victim in a sack.

The Amotekun Commander, Adetunji Adeleye, revealed that the perpetrator disguised as a scavenger to carry out the crime.

According to Adeleye, following the incident, the suspect would face charges in court after a thorough investigation.

“The suspect pretended to be a scavenger picking rubbles, but luckily, the grandmother of the child heard the cry of the girl and when they looked round, they saw somebody stepping away with the child inside a sack.

“So, when they raised the alarm, he attacked them with different objects including a burning firewood he picked from a woman cooking nearby, but they were able to quickly alert Amotekun operatives and he was arrested.

“Upon interrogation, we discovered that he is actually a kidnapper and he confessed that he has been in the trade for a while. Investigation continues on his case before we would finally hand him over to the court.

“We would like to know his sponsors, those who are his bosses, what he does with the previous ones he had successfully taken away before his arrest today.

“Luckily, the victim child is mentally okay and the grandmother, despite the degree of the injury she sustained from the firewood attack, is equally responding to treatment from our health facility,” the Commander said on Friday.

Reacting, father of the victim, simply identified as James, said the cry of the victim attracted his mother who raised the alarm.

“My little daughter who is eight years old came out, that she wants to use the toilet and I asked her to go to the backyard to do that. Her incessant cries attracted my mother’s attention who went to the backyard and confirmed that a man whom we mistook for a scavenger had kidnapped and hidden her inside a sac bag.

“It was my mother’s shout for help that made me went to check what was really going on and when I got there he had hit my mother with a heavy wood on her chest while she was struggling to rescue my child from him.

“The kidnapper continued to attack whoever attempts to rescue my child but I held on to him, preventing him from escaping. It was a bike man who saw the scene, that went to alert Amotekun Corps who swiftly arrived the scene and arrested the suspected kidnapper,” James narrated.