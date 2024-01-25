Ondo Assembly Confirms Adelami As Deputy Governor

The Ondo House of Assembly, on Thursday, confirmed former Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, Olayide Adelami, as the Deputy Governor of the State.

His confirmation follows the nomination by State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Wednesday.

This is as the position had been vacant after Aiyedatiwa was sworn in to replace late Rotimi Akeredolu, former Governor.

Ebenezer Adeniyan, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, had said Adelami’s nomination would be announced by the house of assembly after screening and ratification.

Adelami was confirmed during plenary presided by Olamide Oladiji, Speaker of the House after legislators screened the nominee at the Assembly Complex.

Submitting the report of the screening, Abayomi Akinruntan, the Deputy Speaker of the House, noted that the nominee has been properly screened and that he should be confirmed.

READ ALSO: “Tinubu Will Sack Ministers Who Don’t Perform” – Bala-Usman

Akinruntan said Adelami answered all the questions posed by the committee in an eloquent manner.

According to him, the nominee showed a clear understanding of the position and possessed the required academic qualifications.

After the report was submitted, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, Majority Leader of the House, moved a motion for the nominee to be confirmed.

Lawmaker representing Akoko north-west 2, Felix Afe, seconded the motion.

Thereafter, the speaker ruled for the confirmation of Adelami, congratulated the Deputy Governor designate and urged him “to put in his best and pledged the House support to the executive for the people to enjoy more democracy dividend.”

Adelami retired as the deputy clerk of the national assembly in April 2018.