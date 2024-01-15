One Chance: “Don’t Wait For Free Rides” – Police Warn Nigerians (Video)

The Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer (FPPRO), Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi has warned Nigerians in Abuja and across the country to ensure they patronise only certified, registered vehicles, and parks.

This is coming following recent increase in the case of kidnaping, disturbing the peace of the Federal Capital territory.

Adejobi gave this warning to Nigerians via a video message that was made public on Monday, on his X account.

He said: “If you want to board any vehicle anywhere, make sure this vehicles are registered vehicles, these vehicles are actually marked for commercial purposes.

READ MORE: IGP Egbetokun Re-appoints Adejobi As Force PRO

“All states and our communities have designated parks and garages, let us patronize these parks and garages, don’t wait for free rides, patronize those known certified commercial vehicles for movement and for commercial purposes.

“If you do most of these bolt or Uber whatever make sure you confirm the number on your application, the one you have booked for online is the real vehicle that have come to pick you, these are simple things we need to take note of so that we will not fall victims of these criminal elements.

“One chance is real and you can see we have been working hard to make sure we tackle this problem of one chance. Please patronize marked registered commercial vehicles and of course government approved parks and garages in the FCT and other cities across the country.”