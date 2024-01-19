Osun Govt Fires Three Monarchs, Orders Fresh Selection Process

The Osun State Government, has ordered for a new selection process for the positions of Aree of Iree and Owa of Igbajo, revoking the initial procedures.

INFORMATION NIGERIA leant that the state’s government also declared the seat of Akinrun of Ikirun, Oba Olalekan Akadiri vacant, calling on all parties to wait to determine a suit on the stool currently pending before the Court of Appeal.

The announcement was made in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, on Thursday.

Kolapo revealed that the government decisions on the stools were contained in six White Papers on various committees that investigated issues raised by the executive orders issued by the governor, Ademola Adeleke, at the inception of the administration in November 2022.

The statement reads: “By the report of the White Paper, all previous steps taken concerning the installation of Aree of Iree and Owa of Igbajo stands nullified. And that the all-inclusive selection process (es) for a new Aree of Iree and Owa of Igbajo, respectively, should commence immediately.

“Specifically on Aree of Iree Chieftaincy, the substantive chiefs are enjoined to withdraw their suit before the court to allow for the commencement of the selection process in line with due process and tradition.

“And on the stool of Owa of Igbajo, the White Paper nullified the previous selection process which produced Prince Gboyega Famodun and directed an all-inclusive selection process for a new Owa nominee.

“On the disputed Akirun stool, the White Paper directed that the parties await the outcome of the case before the Court of Appeal. And that the stool remains vacant.

“On other disputed kingship stools, the white paper further recommended compliance with the requirements of the law as in the Alawo stool where the government accepted the committee recommendation that the government should await the outcome of the pending suit before the Supreme Court.”