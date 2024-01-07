Osun: In 2023 We Arrested 252 Suspects For Possessing Illicit Drugs — NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Osun State Command has revealed its operatives arrested 252 illicit drug suspects in the year 2023.

Chidi Nnadi, the NDLEA State commander, in a Saturday statement, said the suspects comprised 214 males and 38 females.

He said the command secured conviction of 57 suspects whose sentencing ranged from three months to five years imprisonment, adding that 47 cases are pending in court.

The Command, he furthered, seized illicit drugs weighing 1,909.69kg during the period.

READ ALSO: Borno Youths Take Fermented Human Urine, Camel Excretion, Lizard Dung, Mentholated Spirit In Soft Drinks To Get High – NDLEA

“Within same period, the drug supply reduction efforts led to the discovery and destruction of 9.5 hectares of cannabis farms (23.759 tonnes of cannabis sativa) at Ifedayo and Oriade local government areas.

“The agency had a brief counselling intervention in 79 People Who Use Drug (PWUD) and embarked on awareness/sensitisation programmes in religious houses, schools, motor parks, markets and workplaces,” he said.

Similarly, on Friday, the NDLEA Kaduna State Command, said its operatives seized 13,623.204kgs of illicit substances and arrested 1,005 suspects in 2023.

Samaila Danmalam, the NDLEA Kaduna commander, said the suspects consist 965 males and 40 females.

He added that convictions have been secured for some of those arrested.