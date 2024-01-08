“Our Target Is To Win 2023 AFCON Trophy” – Osimhen

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has expressed his optimism that his team are capable of winning the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The newly crowned African best player arrived at the Abu Dhabi camp of the Super Eagles over the weekend, and he was celebrated by his teammates.

During the celebration, Osimhen made it clear that he believed in the group and that, they were capable of winning the title.

He said: “The most important thing for us now is to go to Ivory Coast and win the tournament.

“I believe in this group, we have a bunch of talented players to execute the job, fingers crossed and we are going to do so well”, he said.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Napoli striker is expected to be in action when the Super Eagles face Equatorial Guinea in the opening group game, on the 14th of this month.