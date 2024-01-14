Outrage As Bandits Kill Nabeeha, One Of Six Sisters Kidnapped In Abuja; Demand N100m For Others

Fury has enveloped the public over the killing of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, a 400-level biological science student at Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, in Zaria, by bandits.

Information Nigeria reports that Alhaji Mansoor Al-Kadriyar and his six daughters were kidnapped in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory on January 9.

Unfortunately, Nabeeha, one of Al-Kadriyar’s daughters, was killed on Friday by her abductors.

The gunmen whom later released their father, asked him to go get N60 million as ransom for the release of his daughters before Friday, January 12.

In a bid to raise money, Nigerians were urged to donate whatever they have into a bank account, but not enough money was gathered as of Friday.

Consequently, the hoodlums reportedly killed one of the six girls, Nabeeha, and dumped her body somewhere for her parents to bury.

Having previously demanded N60 million as ransom, the bandits have now increased their rate to N100 million after Nabeeha’s murder.

Nabeeha was however laid to rest according to Islamic rites on Saturday.

Others abducted included Najeeba (500 level, Quantity Surveying), Nadheerah (300 level, Zoology)

Sherifdeen Al-Kadriyar, one of the uncles of the victim who narrated how the family was informed of Nabeeha’s death said another uncle of the deceased, Alhaji Abdulfatai, who led policemen to rescue the abductees, was gunned down by the bandits.

According to him, two among the three injured policemen hit by bullets during the fire exchange reportedly died.

Speaking with Daily Trust, Nabeeha’s uncle, who has been involved in rescue efforts, said the bandits were infuriated when they told them they had raised half of the N60 million ransom.

According to him, “On Friday which was the day the deadline they gave us lapsed, they called and we tried to plead and negotiate with them that we were only able to raise close to N30 million. After back and forth, they instructed us to come and receive a ‘message’ at a location in the night.

“But when we got there around past 10 pm, what we saw was shocking. Nabeeha and three other victims were brutally murdered and we have to go with our corpse and leave the other three bodies there who might also be victims of failed negotiation because we believe their people are also coming for them. It was a heatless scenario.”

Sherifdeen added that “they later called and warned that they would be killing the rest siblings if the ransom which they have increased to N100m, N20m each for the five of them remaining is not met on the next deadline on Wednesday.

“They rejected the close to N30m that we took to them. They were furious and resulted in further insults and threats that we were even pleading with them for N65m or N70m which we don’t even have.”

Her death sparked outrage on X, with many users calling on security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue the remaining persons in captivity.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, said the murder of Nabeeha showed that kidnappers and bandits were operating unhindered in Nigeria.

He called for the rejig of the country’s security architecture to stop the free rein of criminal elements and guarantee the safety of lives and property.

“I am saddened by reports of the brutal murder of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, who was abducted with her siblings and has been in the custody of their abductors for almost two weeks.

“This is yet another reminder that kidnappers and bandits are operating unhindered in our country.

“The security architecture needs to be rejigged to the extent that it stems from the free rein of criminal elements and guarantees the safety of lives and property.

“The security agencies should step up action to rescue the rest who are still in the custody of the kidnappers,” he posted.

Minister of State for Youth, Ayodele Olawande, said that the Nigerian government is duty-bound to provide a safe, secure and enabling environment for young Nigerians.

According to him, he has reached out to the appropriate quarters to take urgent action to secure the release of Nabeeha’s five sisters from the kidnappers.

“I want to assure Nigerians that the Ministry of Youth Development is actively engaged with relevant authorities regarding the unfortunate incident of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar and her sisters’ kidnapping.

“I have personally reached out to the appropriate quarters, urging immediate action for the release of Nabeeha’s sisters from the grasp of violent criminals.

“The unfolding events have deeply saddened me, and my heartfelt sympathies extend to the family and relatives dealing with this undoubtedly traumatic incident.

“As a government, we are duty-bound to provide a safe, secure, and enabling environment for young Nigerians, particularly women.

“Our commitment to this objective remains steadfast, and we will exhaust all efforts to prevent the recurrence of such dark episodes,” Olawande said.

Nigerian content creator and activist, Adebowale Debo Adedayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, criticized the Nigerian government over its inability to curb the rising insecurity in the country.

Macaroni wrote: “It’s so sad to hear about the death of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar.

“Six sisters were kidnapped and one had been killed. What is the government doing to ensure that the remaining five are not killed?

“Where is the value of human lives in Nigeria? How many more must die? How many more Nigerians will be sacrificed on the altar of irresponsibility and recklessness?

“The life of every Nigerian matters. The government must rise up and put an end to this barbarism.”

Isa Pantami, former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, wrote: “Inna lil Laahi wa inna ilaiHi Raajiun! I just read about the killing of our daughter Nabeeha (400 level, ABU). I also spoke with her father about the remaining 5 of our kidnapped daughters. May Allah forgive her, rescue others & bring absolute peace in Nigeria #Najeebahandhersisters”

@MFaarees: “El Rufai was right when he said there’s nothing like Northern Elders, ’cause we don’t in any way feel their presence, relevance or importance, for how long have we been suffering? They don’t speak, they don’t do anything! Respect is earned, not forced! #Najeebahandhersisters”

Shehu Sani, former Senator representing Kaduna Central, wrote: “The gruesome murder of Nabeeeha Al-kadriyar is a condemnable act of evil before our very eyes. Her death was an avoidable tragedy. The perpetrators must be brought to justice. The deterioration of security within the federal capital should be a matter of urgent concern to our security services. May her soul rest in peace. Amin.”

Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, posted: “I join fellow concerned Nigerians in urgently calling on the @PoliceNG through its PPRO @PrinceMoye1 to acknowledge and respond to the unfortunate incident involving the kidnapping of Najeebah and five of her sisters #NajeebahAndHerSisters more than a week ago.

“The information shared by a family member @Adamu_Asiya_ this morning indicated that the kidnappers have tragically killed Najeebah as a warning and demanded a N100 million ransom for the release of the remaining victims.”

@Halal_Match: “Dear Muslim Ummah, our sisters (Nabeeha & her sisters) are kidnapped, please support with all you can. Indeed we are one nation . Whatever affects one part, affects the other”

@lilinbaba_ said: “It is with great displeasure and discontentment we received the passing of Nabeeha. This reoccurring tragedy of endless kidnapping in the north needs to stop. I’m urging our security officers to double their efforts in fighting these criminal syndicates. May her soul rest in peace”

@dev_maims: Even if it doesn’t affect you, lend your voice it’ll go a long way. We pray for your safe return and every other person being held captive #Najeebahandhersisters”

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said, “we have been working on it, but we need some info. We will try our best possible to emplace all necessary measures to rescue them unhurt.”

“But we need to get some information please”, he wrote while responding to a post by Ahmad Bashir.

Adejobi in another statement said Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector General of Police, had directed that tactical intelligence units be expanded in order to combat kidnapping.

“In the wake of the abduction of six young girls in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, it is vital to state that the Police Force has already initiated a comprehensive plan of action. The Force Headquarters is diligently coordinating efforts to address this and prevent any further occurrence, as all hands are on deck to rescue the victims.

“However, the sensitivity of the situation necessitates discretion, and as a result, specific details are being kept confidential to avoid compromising ongoing operations.

“The NPF is actively engaging and contacting individuals crucial to the rescue operations and investigation. The objective is not only to bring perpetrators to justice but also to intensify efforts in rescue operations for victims still in captivity.

“Furthermore, recognizing the psychological impact on affected families, the Police are encouraging open communication with their operatives to provide support, information, and assistance to mitigate the psychological warfare imposed by kidnappers on the relatives and loved ones of their victims,” the statement read.