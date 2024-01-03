“Oyetola Added Petrol To Fire, Set Bobby Traps For Me” – Adeleke Alleges

The Osun state Governor, Ademola Adeleke has revealed that he experienced divine guidance in making decisions during the early days of his administration.

Adeleke alleged that his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola set Bobby traps for him before leaving office.

The Governor made this known on Tuesday, at the inter-religious service held at the state secretariat.

He said: “My dear people of faith, I have personal confessions to make. In the last one year, I directly experienced divine guidance in making state decisions.

“On several occasions, God almighty was my instructor in deciding on key issues. When I told you I govern with the fear of God, it is not a joke. Our leadership is a product of divine plan and manifestation.

“The signs are everywhere even for our political opponents to see. I will share some of the examples for you all. When I assumed the governorship of our dear state, many serious problems existed. Such issues appeared to have defied all solutions.

“My predecessor deliberately added petrol to the fire by laying several booby traps before he left office. Nobody expected solutions from us. The thoughts of detractors were the expectation of failure.

“But because we have a God, who does not fail his beloved ones, doors opened where none existed. The governance space witnessed policy innovations and implementation, which provided answers to knotty state policy questions.

“Because we have a God who props up his favoured and chosen ones, our government successfully reset the button of the state public service, frontally addressed workers’ welfare, put a smile on the faces of pensioners, restored local governance, implemented infra agenda and set the tone for sustainable governance.”