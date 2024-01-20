“People Are Being Kidnapped Everyday” – Lizzy Gold Cries Out, Appeals To The President

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Gold, has appealed to the President, raising alarms over the high level of insecurity in the nation.

Lizzy bemoaned the increasing prevalence of insecurity in a post on her Instagram page, pointing out that anyone can become a victim.

She questioned the situation and made an appeal to the President, urging him to act against it.

She wrote,

“The insecurity in this country is becoming alarming. Anyone could be a victim. Can the government do something about this? What is really going on?? Do something Mr President”.

“People are being kidnapped every day. People are being killed every day @officialasiwajubat”.

