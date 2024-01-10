Permanent Secretary, Enitan Takes Over After Betta Edu's Removal

Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, has assumed leadership of the Ministry.

This occurs a few days after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu removed Minister Betta Edu due to her suspected involvement in the embezzlement of over N500 million.

President Tinubu’s order, which suspended Edu on Monday due to the purported transfer of monies into private accounts, is in accordance with Enitan’s action.

After receiving a letter to that effect on Monday night from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Enitan assumed leadership.

“The permanent secretary has taken over the affairs of the ministry based on the directive of Mr President. He officially got the letter to assume duty on Monday night,” a senior official at the humanitarian ministry, who pleaded not to be named due to a lack of authorisation, stated.

The official added, “He (permanent secretary) needed to get the letter of authorisation from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation before assuming duties, despite the announcement in the media.”