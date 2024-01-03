Plateau Massacre: “Peter Obi Visit Victims For A Token Appearance” – Osoba

A former governor of Ogun state, and a chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Party, Olusegun Osoba, has described the visitation of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, to some affected areas of terrorists attack in Plateau state as “a token appearance.”

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA earlier reported that Obi visited the displaced people of Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of the State, which was recently attacked by armed bandits on Dec 24, 2023.

However, Osoba, in his reaction on Tuesday, during an interview on Arise TV, said that Obi’s visit would aid the ruling party in examining their remarks and declarations to determine whether any information uncovered would be advantageous.

He said: “For the opposition parties, that is their role. There must be robust engagements. If they don’t engage us robustly, how would we know some of our shortcomings and challenges? When Obi went to Plateau for a token appearance, it was part of the robust engagement.

“When we were in ACN we robustly engaged Goodluck Jonathan heavily. So, they are playing the role expected of the opposition. What do you expect of them? We are in government and they throw punches. We would defend the punches and where necessary, we give a little brushing of their faces too.

“But I agree that they are within the barns of opposition in a way that they are being critical and we analyze their statements, and reactions and see if whatever we find will be useful.”