“Please Do Quick Prayer For Me This Day” – Tunde Ednut Writes As He Marks Birthday Today

Tunde Ednut, a former singer-turned-blogger, is 38 today, January 20th, and birthday messages has flooded his social media account.

The blogger posted series of selfies on his Instagram profile, stating that he doesn’t find interest in taking pictures.

He wished himself a happy birthday and asked his followers and lovers to pray for him.

He wrote,

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MEEE!!

I don’t really take pictures. But here are some pictures sha.

Please do a quick prayer for me this day. Thank you! I love you all!”.

Taking to his comment section, many celebrities sent birthday wishes to the famous blogger.

See some comments,

Jide Awobona wrote, “Happy birthday Bro, LLNP

Xxssive wrote, “More life

Medlin Boss wrote, “Happy Birthday T wishing you LLNP

Sunkanmi Omobolanle wrote, “More life brother”.

Georgina Ibeh wrote, “Happy Birthday King

Nuella Njubigbo wrote, “Happy birthday

Nedu wrote, “Happy birthday to the man wey sabi. Man wey get good heart, man wey popular pass President. Happy birthday King

Isreal DMW wrote, “More life

Destiny Etiko wrote, “Happy birthday Tunde

Harrysong wrote, “Happy birthday D strong one. More life Tunde

