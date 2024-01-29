“Please Forgive Me, I Just Did That For Popularity” – Facebook User Apologises To Comedian AY

A Facebook user identified as Agozi Samuel, under the account name Agozi Commedy, has asked famed comedian Ayo Makun, commonly known as AY, to pardon him for speaking ill of him, claiming that he did so to trend.

AY had previously disclosed on Monday that he had filed a complaint with the Delta State Police Command against Agozi’s “criminal defamation and cyberstalking.”

In the petition, it is stated that Agozi accused the comedian of being the cause of the couple’s marital problems by having an extramarital affair with May Edochie, the actor Yul Edochie’s wife, on Facebook.

Agozi posted a video on his Facebook page pleading with the comedian to pardon him a few hours after AY’s post.

He said, “Comedian AY, I’m very sorry for everything that happened. I’m begging you that whatever thing I did, I did it out of hunger.

“I’m sorry for speaking against your child, the little baby that doesn’t know anything. And I’m sorry for speaking ill against you.

“I was depressed. On my page, people don’t follow me. People don’t watch my skits, so I needed to do something to trend, that was why.

“It was not my intention to bring you down and it can never be my intention. Please forgive me.

“You’re my senior colleague, you’re my senior brother. Please, forgive me, It’ll never happen again.”

In a video Agozi shared on Sunday, Agozi had also stated that he had deleted the videos from his page.

He said, “AY please forgive me, I’m very very sorry. Please forgive me for the video, I just did. I’ve deleted all those videos from my page. I want to tell the public that the videos I did were fake. I just did that to get popularity.

“Life here in Sierra Leone is hard. I needed to trend, I needed to make money so that I would not come back to Nigeria empty-handed. I did not do the video because somebody paid me to spoil your name. And I’m not doing this apology video because AY or anybody else chatted with me. Nobody chatted me. I slept over it and I know that what I did was very bad. AY please forgive me and I promise you that this thing will not happen again”

