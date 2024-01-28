Police Arrest Nabeeha’s Killer, Reject N1m Bribe

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has arrested one Bello Mohammed, over his involvement in the abduction and murder of Nabeeha, daughter of Mansoor Al-Kadriyar.

The suspected bandit is also linked to the recent cases of kidnapping in Abuja.

According to the Police, Mohammed confessed that he was part of the gang that killed Nabeeha, one of the Al-Kadriyar sisters kidnapped in their home in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a statement on Sunday, the police stated that the 28-year-old suspect was apprehended in a Kaduna hotel raid on January 20th with N2.25 million – suspected ransom money.

While under questioning, Mohammed confessed to being part of the gang that kidnapped the family members of one Barrister Ariyo in Bwari on January 2nd.

“The operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, on 20th January 2024, have arrested one Bello Mohammed, 28, of Zamfara state, in Kaduna.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Tafa Division, acting on intelligence, raided one hotel in Tafa Area, Kaduna, where he arrested Bello, with the sum of #2.25m (Two Million, two hundred and fifty million naira) only, suspected to be proceeds of ransoms collected from kidnapped victims within the area,” the statement noted.

According to the statement, Mohammed offered a N1 million bribe to the DPO leading the operation, Idris Ibrahim, but Ibrahim rejected the inducement and arrested the suspect.

“The suspect, during interrogation, confessed to being part of the gang that kidnapped the family members of one Barrister Ariyo in Bwari, FCT, on 2nd January 2024, and killed some kidnapped victims, including Nabeeha, f, daughter of the legal practitioner, on 13th January 2024, in a kidnappers camp, in Kaduna State.

“The suspect, in a dramatic situation, offered #1,000,000 (one million naira only) to induce the DPO, who rejected the offer and carried out his duty diligently.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has ordered that the suspect, who also confessed to the involvement of the already five (5) neutralised bandits in Kaduna by the IRT, headed by one Mai Gemu (aka Godara), whose deadly camp has also been destroyed, be handed over to the DFI-IRT in Abuja for discreet investigations into the matter and arrest of all other culprits responsible for the dastardly act. The suspect is currently helping the police in their investigations,” the statement added.