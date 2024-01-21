Police Arrest Suspect For Faking Own Kidnap In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory, Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a man, identified as Nnamdi Agu, for allegedly faking his own kidnap to defraud his family.

In a statement released on Saturday evening, the FCT’s command Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, denied claims suggesting the occurrence of a kidnapping incident at the River Park Estate, Lugbe.

Josephine said that no individual was abducted within the estate, also added that Nnamdi orchestrated his own kidnapping as a means to defraud his brother, who happens to be a resident of the aforementioned estate.

The statement reads: “The FCT Police Command is aware of the news making rounds about an alleged kidnapping incident at River Park estate on Saturday and wishes to state that contrary to reports, nobody was kidnapped in River Park Estate.

READ: Police Nab Abuja Kidnappers, Parade 16 Suspects

“One Nnamdi Agu ‘m’ of Games Village only faked his own kidnap in an attempt to defraud his brother who lives within the said Estate.

“The suspect is currently in police custody undergoing interrogation.

“While an investigation is still ongoing, further development would be communicated to the public.”