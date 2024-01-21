Police Nab 32-yrs Old Man Over Colleague’s Death In Kano

A 32-year-old man, identified as James Isma’il, has been arrested by the Kano State Police Command, for allegedly killing his colleague during a fight at the Fas Agro Sacks Company, Sharada Ja’in Quarters, in the state, where they work.
In a statement issued by the state public relations officer, Abdullahi Kiyawa, on Sunday, disclosed that a distress call was received on January 21, at approximately 8:30 am via the command’s emergency number.
Kiyawa revealed that a fight broke out between the two employees of the Company, which resulted in the death of one 32-year-old Tukur Adamu.
The statement partly reads: “On the 21st January 2024, at about 08:30 am, a distress call was received through the Command’s emergency number; 08032419754, that fighting erupted between two staff of Fas Agro Sacks Company located at Sharada Ja’in Quarters Kano, which led to the death of one Tukur Adamu, 32.
“The situation was immediately brought under control, and the suspects were transferred to the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department, Homicide Section, for discrete investors and also calls on the good people of the State to avoid taking laws into their hands.
“On arrival at the scene, the body was rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano, where a medical doctor certified the body dead, whereas the suspect, James Isma’il, aged 32 years, ‘m’, was arrested.