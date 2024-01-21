Police Nab 32-yrs Old Man Over Colleague’s Death In Kano

A 32-year-old man, identified as James Isma’il, has been arrested by the Kano State Police Command, for allegedly killing his colleague during a fight at the Fas Agro Sacks Company, Sharada Ja’in Quarters, in the state, where they work.

In a statement issued by the state public relations officer, Abdullahi Kiyawa, on Sunday, disclosed that a distress call was received on January 21, at approximately 8:30 am via the command’s emergency number.

Kiyawa revealed that a fight broke out between the two employees of the Company, which resulted in the death of one 32-year-old Tukur Adamu.