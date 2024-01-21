Police Nab Abuja Kidnappers, Parade 16 Suspects

Following the recent launch of the Special Intervention Squad (SIS) by Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, the Nigeria Police Force has made a breakthrough in arresting Abuja kidnappers.

The squad successfully apprehended 16 notorious criminals and recovered various arms and ammunition.

The Saturday operation equally led to the parade of several suspects, including three kidnappers from Bwari Local Government Area of the Federal Capital Territory

The suspects, identified as Idris Ishaku, Bala Umar, and Dahiru Salisu, all aged 27, have been implicated in numerous armed robberies and kidnappings in Bwari and other areas of Abuja.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the Force spokesman, in his statement, disclosed that in addition to these kidnappers, the operatives arrested 13 other suspects linked to various criminal activities.

“Amongst the achievements recorded is the foiling of another kidnap plot through technical intelligence resulting in the arrest of the above-named Bwari-based kidnappers, and weapons recovered from them,” the statement read.

He furthered that, “In a proactive move, following a report on the abduction of a victim from his house along with his Hilux Van with Reg. No. RBC 90 DL Gray colour by four armed men who disguised in a white Mercedez Benz 230 car, Police Operatives in an intelligence-propelled investigation discovered that the victim was being taken to Kano State, but was dispossessed of his ATM cards at Kaduna while the sum of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500,000.00) was transferred from his account.

“The suspects however ran out of luck as they were intercepted by Police operatives at a filling station in Kaduna where three of them escaped, while one by the name Chinaza Philip Okoye Michael was arrested, the victim rescued unhurt, and the said Hilux Van recovered. It was discovered that Chinaza Philip Okoye Michael and his accomplices had earlier been arrested sometime in November 2023 and charged for similar offences, at the High Court, Kwali, Abuja, but went back to committing even worse crimes while on court bail.

“Also, operatives of the DFI-IRT office intercepted one Everest Magaji, a gunrunner, during negotiation with some notorious bandits who are currently at large, for the purchase and supply of illicit firearms and ammunition. Eleven (11) Pistols, and Two (2) Pump Action Guns were recovered from the suspect.”