Police Nab Deadly Kidnapper, Destroy Bandits Camp In Kaduna

The operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, have arrested one Bello Mohammed, in Kaduna, who is a member of the bandit gang that kidnapped a lawyers family in Bwari and murdered Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, one of his five daughters.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the kidnappers were demanding N700m ransom for nine of their victims.

They had killed four of the hostages, including Nabeeha, a 400-level student of Biological Science, at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and 13-year-old Folashade Ariyo.

However, the force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said: “The Divisional Police Officer, Tafa Division, acting on intelligence, raided one hotel in Tafa Area, Kaduna, where he arrested Bello, with the sum of #2.25m (Two Million, two hundred and fifty million naira), suspected to be proceeds of ransoms collected from kidnapped victims within the area.

“The suspect, during interrogation, confessed to be part of the gang that kidnapped the family members of one Barrister Ariyo in Bwari, FCT, on 2nd January 2024, and killed some kidnapped victims, including Nabeeha, daughter of the legal practitioner, on 13th January, 2024, in a kidnappers camp, in Kaduna State.

“The suspect, in a dramatic situation, offered #1,000,000 (one million naira only) to induce the DPO, who rejected the offer and carried out his duty diligently.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun has ordered that the suspect, who also confessed to the involvement of the already five (5) neutralized bandits in Kaduna by the IRT;

“Headed by one Mai Gemu (aka Godara), whose deadly camp has also been destroyed, be handed over to the DFI-IRT in Abuja for discreet investigations into the matter and arrest of all other culprits responsible for the dastardly act.

“The suspect is currently helping the police in their investigations.

“While commending the DPO Tafa, SP Idris Ibrahim, for the commitment and professionalism displayed in the case.”