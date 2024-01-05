Police Nab Eight Suspects In Connection With Plateau Killings

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in Plateau State says eight suspects have been arrested over the recent massacre in the State.

Alfred Alabo, the State’s command spokesperson, during a chat with Channels Television on Thursday added that normalcy has been restored to the communities affected by the attacks.

On Christmas Eve, over 150 people were killed in 17 communities in Bokkos, Barkin-Ladi, and Mangu Local Government Areas of the State,which snowballed to Christmas and Boxing Day.

Several houses were destroyed by the gunmen during the attacks, leaving many residents displaced.

The Federal Government however promised that the affected communities and victims would get justice.

Subsequently, Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police, ordered the deployment of a tactical team and equipment to Plateau.

Speaking on the development, Alabo said the police have recorded “tremendous success” from the deployment of the tactical team.

“Concerning the IGP’s deployment, we are getting tremendous success from that process. It will also interest you to know that eight persons are now in our custody.

“We have moved them to the state CID where the AIG zone 4 and the commissioner of police are overseeing the affairs of the operation and investigation.

“Concerning people going back to their villages, we have restored normalcy and escorting people back to their villages,” he stated.