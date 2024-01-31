Police Nab Five Suspected Kidnappers Connected To Pupils’ Abduction, Monarchs’ K*lling In Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police, on Tuesday, announced the arrest of five suspected kidnappers in a bush near the Iju/Ikere boundary of the State.

The suspects were identified by the police as Usman Jelili, Mohammed Bande, Abubakar Aliu, Isah Abdulahi and Suleiman Abdulahi.

According to a press release, their apprehension was a result of collaborative efforts between the police and other security operatives.

“In a bid to flush out criminal elements especially kidnappers out of the State, a combined team of the police, NSCDC, Amotekun, O.P.C and local hunters today being embarked on a bush combing operation through Oke-Osun, Ikere/Igbo-Okah to the thick forest around Iju/Ikere boundary.

“During interrogation, the suspects claimed to be herdsmen but it was later discovered that none of them has cattle and no cattle was found with them in the forest where they were arrested,” the Police spokesman, Sunday Abutu, said.

The arrest of the five came hours after the state government confirmed the bandit attack and abduction of students, teachers, and a driver in the Emure-Ekiti area of the State.

Suspected terrorists also attacked Oke-Ako in the Ikole Local Government Area of the state and killed two traditional rulers.