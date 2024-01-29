Police Nab Osun Prince Over Alleged Killing Of US-based Lecturer

The Osun State Police Command, said that it has arrested one prince, identified as Eniola Oyeyode, in connection to the killing of a United States American-based lecturer, Richard Idowu.

Recall that Idowu, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party was shot at Oyeyode’s residence over the weekend and he died while receiving treatment in a private hospital in the Ejigbo area of the state.

Confirming the arrest in a statement made available to the public on Monday, SP Yemisi Opalola, said that Prince Oyeyode instructed one of his civilian guards, Hammed Abdul Jelili, to shoot his double barrel to see if it was working properly.

The statement read: “The Osun State police is using this medium to inform the general public that the Command is aware of the incident of shooting that occurred at Ejigbo which led to the death of one Dr. Richard Adeoriokin.

“The incident occurred on 27/1/2024 at about 9:48 pm after the 50th Coronation Anniversary of the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Oyeyode Oyesosin where one Prince Eniola Oyeyode ‘m’ of Ejigbo Instructed one of his civilian guards named Hammed Abdul Jelili ‘m’ of Ejigbo to fire his double barrel gun into the air to confirm if the gun is in good condition or not, but instead shot directly at the victim and he was rushed to a hospital but confirmed dead by the doctor.

“Meanwhile, the prince Eniola Oyeyode who gave the order to his civilian guard to fire gun have been arrested and detained.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Bzigu Dali Kwazhi, mni, therefore appeals to members of the public especially the residents of Ejigbo to remain calm as discreet investigation has commenced immediately.”