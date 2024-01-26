Police Parade 17 Suspects Over Plateau Crisis (Pictures)

The Plateau State Police Command, has paraded 17 suspects, allegedly connected to the recent attacks on the Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

It was gathered that the culprits were paraded on Thursday, by the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 4, Ebong Eyibio, at the headquarters in Jos.

Eyibio disclosed that eight of the criminal elements were arrested in connection with the 2023 Christmas Eve attacks, while the rest were apprehended for their alleged involvement in the recent security breach in Mangu LGA of the state.

He said: “The Plateau State Police Command has successfully repelled an attack on villages in Mangu LGA of the State.

“On 24/01/24 at about 22:00 hours, we received intelligence concerning an attack which was targeted on the Ntam community and the ASTC Company, both of Mangu LGA.

“Our team of agile police officers from the IGP Special Intervention Squad stationed at the ASTC in conjunction with the Area Commander Pankshin and the DPO swung into action and thwarted the attempted attack.

“In a separate incident, an attempt by some criminal arsonists in Panyam District to set fire on some worship centers was prevented by swift intervention from the police and with help from some elders of the community.

“Also in another development, to further strengthen the existing security architecture in Mangu LGA and ensure compliance with the curfew imposed by the government and prevent further escalation of the incidence which is almost snowboarding into an ethno- religious crisis.

READ MORE: Govt Declares Curfew As Many Feared Dead In Fresh Plateau Crisis

“The Command is grateful to inform you that the situation as at today, is under control and so far, 9 suspects have been arrested.

“Exhibits recovered from them include dangerous weapons, such as machetes, kegs containing Petrol, and other items. The area remains highly secured by security forces and strict compliance to the curfew is being complied with.

“Before you are the 8 suspects from the December 24th, 2023 attack and the 9 suspects arrested in connection with the recent attacks in the state.