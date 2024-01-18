Politicians Behind Election Problems In Nigeria, Not INEC — Ganduje

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has averred that politicians pose the most challenge to elections in Nigeria.

Ganduje disclosed this during a Wednesday meeting at the APC national secretariat in Abuja with a team of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials on a verification visit.

“I know one of the biggest problems of INEC in conducting elections is insecurity. Everyone will say INEC, but it’s the politicians,” he said.

He however emphasized the need for political education to address this issue, saying, “So, in order to understand the rules and regulations of elections, in order to understand what is required to be a civilized politician, our institution will be educating our people from time to time so that they can abide by the rules, and it will be going digital.”

The Commision’s delegation, led by Hawa Habibu, Director of Election and Party Monitoring said the visit was to ensure that the APC complies with the basic requirements expected of a political party.

“We are here on an annual verification of political parties. It is a constitutional mandate of the commission.

“We are supposed to find out and issue notices where political parties are not in compliance with the constitutional provisions as to the number, structure of the party in terms of the office in Abuja, auditing of their finances and other issues,” Habibu said.