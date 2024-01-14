“Prosperity Preaching Among Churches Promote Poverty, Occultism — Professor Of Religious Studies Warns

A Professor of Religious Studies, identified as Kehinde Obasola, has expressed his displeasure over prosperity gospel coming from many Pentecostal churches in Nigeria, warning that it is counterproductive.

He described the message as a prominent idea churches in the country, teach and preach to their members, telling them that Redemption through Jesus Christ releases one not just from death and damnation but also from poverty, lack, sickness and other evils.

Obasola made this known while delivering the 115th Inaugural lecture of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, with the theme, titled, ”Delivering God From Evil: An Afro-Philosophical Perspective”, on Sunday.

He said: “The prosperity gospel has pushed pastors and leaders to embrace corrupt patterns of leadership, which is depriving people of their hard-earned money, plunging them into poverty. As a result of the high contributions and levies imposed on them, congregants have been financially exploited.

“Churches are rapidly expanding in many parts of Africa today, yet Sub-Saharan Africa is the only place in the world where poverty is increasing. The prosperity gospel is not working. It impoverishes the followers.

“Prior to the arrival of Christianity in Africa, particularly Nigeria, people went to witch doctors and sacrificed goats or cows to get prosperity. They pour libations over the ground for the gods to hear their petitions. Similar acts persist now because prosperity preachers have become Ifa priests.

“There are stories of church preachers burying live animals beneath the floor of their churches to gain people’s favour. People who follow these prosperity preachers are reminded that their promised fortune will not materialise until they make big cash or property gifts.”