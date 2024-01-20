“Protests Won’t Change Supreme Court Judgment” – Nasarawa Gov Tells Residents

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has told angry protesters against the Supreme Court verdict that upheld his victory in the March 2023 governorship election that their demonstration will not change anything.

Governor Sule, while addressing the State House correspondents after meeting President Bola Tinubu at Aso Rock Villa in Abuja, on Friday, emphasized on the finality of the Court’s, adding that those who love democracy should accept it in good faith.

The Governor called for respect for the judicial process, noting that protests cannot change the Apex court’s ruling.

He said: “It is a state where we had over 600,000 votes, and we won with over 340,000 votes.

“So, you will know that over 200,000 people did not vote for us. If out of these 200,000 people that did not vote for us, another set of 50 people are protesting somewhere, or 100 people, call it even 1,000 people that are protesting somewhere, it’s a day that not everybody will be happy.

“In every state where the Supreme Court passed judgement in every one of these states, you will find some people happy and some other people not happy.

“But I think people who understand what democracy is all about will understand that the Supreme Court is the ultimate and is the final, and those who appreciate or respect democracy should leave it right there because protests or no protest will not change anything; the Supreme Court has already passed its judgement.

“So in our case, when we lost at the tribunal, we told everybody that nobody should protest, and that’s why nobody protested, but that is the level of maturity that you will see from one political party or the other.

“We are a very mature political party; we’re the ruling party in the country; we’re the ruling party in the state; and we’re showing a good example, so that’s why we will not protest.”