Reaction As Bobrisky Undergoes Boobs Enlargement Surgery Following 2nd BBL Procedure (Video)

Bobrisky, also known as Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju, is a well-known Nigerian crossdresser who has gained a lot of attention on the internet for his recent breast augmentation.

Last night, January 5th 2024, the self-proclaimed “Mummy of Lagos” hit the internet with the latest development in the video shared on his verified Instagram page.

Bobrisky gained notoriety in July 2023 after paying N4.5 million to have his second butt enlargement, performed in Lagos.

The crossdresser notified his friends and followers that he is going through a procedure to get a standing breast in a recent video that was posted on his Instagram page.

Another video depicts Bobrisky getting an injection and how he sobs uncontrollably during the precess.

READ MORE: Tinubu Lauds Funke Akindele’s Box Office Feat, Contribution To Creative Industry

Bobrisky captioned; “Have you seen a standing boobs before? My doctors gave my body proportion. Gosh but it’s painful damn.”

See screenshot below;