Reactions As Singer Qdot Shows Off His Newly Acquired 5th Mansion

Well-renowned Nigerian artist Qudus Fakoya Oluwadamilare, popularly known as Qdot, has received several congrats on the purchase of his fifth property.

Using his verified Instagram profile, Qdot Alagbe informed his friends and followers of the most recent developments on January 12, 2024.

In his post, Qdot, who is well-known for hits like Gbese, Alomo Meta, Emilokan, and other songs, thanked God.

As he prepared to release his upcoming album, BRB, he revealed that the recently purchased mansion is his fifth residence and included pictures of his expensive Lexus and Mercedes vehicles.

He wrote; “Alhamdulilahi huge blessings before THE ALBUM (BRB) #no5.”

@officialyemielesho: Congratulations my brother.

@iambimpeakintunde: Congratulations ALAGBE 👑✨ #alhamdulilah 👏.

@ghostblogger101: Congratulations boss.

@ceeboiofficial: Congratulations

@ogb_recent_: Congratulations on this your Metete.

@iamtrinityguy: Alhamdulilahi robilhalamin,may God do the same for us Amen.

@femiadebayosalami: Congratulations my brother.

