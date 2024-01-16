“Rejecting N5m Is Change To Me, Something I Can Make While Sitting At Home” – Phyna Addresses Nigerians

Ijeoma Otabor, best known as Phyna, the winner of Big Brother Naija’s “Level Up,” has a message for the Nigerians making fun of her for declining the N5 million offer.

The reality actress few days ago, reportedly described how a male admirer offered her N5Million for a one night stand at a nightclub, but she turned him down and told him to leave her presence on an episode of her podcast, Spill with Phyna.

In order to give the man the money, she added, she had asked for his account number.

Particularly when she sought to have the specified amount sent to him, many believed she was not telling the truth.

In a recent episode of The Friday Show hosted by reality star Tacha, she addressed the accusations.

Phyna said that N5 million is a chicken change to her because she can earn it at home by staying in and not working.

She pointed out that while N5Million is only $5000, she had more money in her dollar account than that.

“Seeing this whole thing is making me feel like some or most Nigerians are always doing somehow. Because how much is N5 million, it is 5,000 dollars. In my dollar account, I have more than $5000, just sitting pretty with me not even thinking about it. Me rejecting N5 million is change, it is something that I can make while sitting at home, without going out to hustle and a lot of people are seeing it as a big deal”.

SEE VIDEO: