‘Repent Or You’ll Die’ — Wike Warns Kidnappers, Informants; Says No Bail For Suspects

Minister Nyesom Wike of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has warned criminals in the nation’s capital to repent or end up dying in the hands of security operatives.

He gave the warning at the weekend while rounding off his townhall meetings with relevant stakeholders in area councils across Abuja.

Wike who held similar meetings in Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kwali, Abuja Municipal Area Council and Abaji, concluded it in Kuje.

While urging residents of the area councils to play their role in providing relevant information that would help security agencies, he said, “We are going to tackle insecurity head-on. These bandits and criminals, their time is up. I know some of the criminal informants are here listening to me; if you are an informant, you will die the same way those people you are informing will die.”

“You have the opportunity of repenting today or else you are gone. Nobody will pity you. You have seen what the security agencies have been doing in the past few days. That is to show to you that it is not busy as usual.

“Be fully aware that we are ready for you. I told the chairman to make sure that the vigilance groups are empowered and we must do it well. They must be profiled and the security agencies must know them. And to the residents, give us information. You must work with the security agencies and provide them with information.

“Do not be afraid. I have seen this problem before, and I will tackle it. Let me assure you that no amount of blackmail will stop us from carrying out our assignment,” he added.

According to him, under his watch henceforth, no bail would be granted to kidnappers.

“Gone are the days when kidnappers will be granted bail. I will not allow it again. We will ensure that the kidnapper is punished. How will a kidnapper be granted bail?

“Therefore, I will be calling meetings of all traditional leaders, meeting with all council chairmen and meeting with all security agencies.

“If there is no monthly meeting held in terms of security meeting in the councils, I should be aware, and I will hold that chairman responsible for any security breach.

“If you do your job, I do my job, traditional leaders do their own job and security agencies do their own job, we won’t have problems.

“But if you don’t do your own part, I don’t do my own part, he does not do his own part then we are bound to have security problems,” he said

The Minister also expressed shock at the state of roads in Kuje Area Council, vowing that he will revisit the Council’s file and construct motorable roads for the the people.

He said; “This is my first time of coming to Kuje, and I couldn’t believe that the major roads are not constructed. They say God’s time is the best, God’s time has come for you. I will go back and revisit the file. Be assured that you will see changes in this area council.

“Today, we will go back and take those projects and complete them for you. It is not that we are doing you any good, you are entitled to it. We are not doing anything extraordinary. It is our job and we will be faithful to it.”