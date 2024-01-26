“Responding Live From Kirikiri” — Jasmine Okafor Reacts To Her Alleged Arrest

Jasmine Okafor, Mr. Ibu’s adopted daughter, has responded to the widely circulated reports of her purported police detention.

Recently, information about the police’s formal statement on Jasmine and her stepbrother Daniel Oyeabuchi Okafor’s arrest surfaced online.

They were taken into custody for embezzling a staggering N55 million from the money raised to pay for Mr. Ibu’s surgery.

According to the statement obtained, they had prepared their passports for departure and intended to leave Nigeria with the money.

In response to the news of the arrest, Jasmine took to her Instagram page to express herself that the sum taken was really higher than initially reported.

She wrote, “Wrong Figures, it was actually 1billion ooo! Unna mind go touch ground”

In another post she wrote,

“Responding live from kirikiri 😂 😂 😂”

SEE POST: