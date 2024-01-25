“Ridiculous Things Like This Is Why I No Longer Go To Church” – Doyin David Reacts To US Pastor Who Said God Asked Him To Steal $1.3m From Members

Reality TV personality, Doyin David has explained to the public on social media why she no longer attends church.

Doyin responded on her Instagram story, to a post on Instablog about a US pastor who stole $1.3 million from church members, claiming that God told him to do so.

She disclosed that she no longer attends church because of these kind of incidents.

Doyin reacted to the pastor’s remark by saying that certain churchgoers would support him regardless of what he did.

She asserted that the standards are slipping every day and that attending church these days almost involves being a simpleton.

God is indeed patient, she concluded.

She wrote,

“People ask me why I no longer go to church….ridiculous things like this is the reason. Just imagine this one saying God asked him to steal and you’ll find people in his church who will defend this madness. The standard keeps getting lower and lower by the day, it’s almost as if you have to be just plain stupid to be able to sit through certain sermon these days. God is really patient.”

