Rivers Council Chair, Nwanosike Apologises For Calling Fubara ‘Foolish Governor’

Having hurled insults on Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, Samuel Nwanosike, the chairperson of Ikwerre Local Government Area has tendered an apology.

According to him, his “leader,” former Governor Nyesom Wike, called him to order after the incident.

Nwanosike had earlier described Fubara as “foolish” and “naïve”.

He had said: “So today, Fubara is a foolish Governor, he’s not mumu Governor but foolish governor.

“Governor Fubara is very naive. He does not know what governance is all about.”

The Chairman also accused Fubara of orchestrating kidnappings in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), so as to remove Wike as Minister of the FCT.

However, as seen in a video, while addressing a political gathering in the State, Nwanosike directed his apology to “the people of Nigeria” and made no mention of Governor Fubara whom he hurled the insults at.

“I want to tell the world that my leader, (referring to Nyesom Wike) after my outburst at my last rally at Omerulu Community, called me to order by saying ‘it is wrong for you to speak to a Governor in that manner whether he’s 18 years old.

“I want to tender an unreserved apology to the people of Nigeria for speaking in that manner and to say clearly that I regret that action and it (was) led by anger,” Mr Nwanosike said.

Nwanosike, an ally of Mr Wike, has been a critic of Fubara after the Governor fell out with his predecessor.