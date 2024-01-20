“Saudi Pro League Better, More Competitive Than French Ligue 1″– Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United player, Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted that the Saudi Pro League is better than the French Ligue 1.

The 38 years old led this out after winning multiple awards in the Globe Soccer Awards on Friday, adding that he can attest to how good the league is after playing there for one year.

He said: “To be honest, I think the Saudi championship isn’t worse than the French championship. I think it’s more competitive.

“They can say what they want, it’s just my opinion. I have played there for a year so I know what I’m talking about.

“I think that now we are better than the French championship and we continue to improve.”

Recall that the five times Ballon d’Or winner, joined Al Nassr less than two months after Manchester United terminated his contract for publicly criticizing the club.

However, from January to December 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 44 goals for Saudi’s club and ended the year as the highest goalscorer in the world.