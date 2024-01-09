“Saying Poor People Shouldn’t Have Children Is Extreme Elitism” – Actor Imoh Umoren

Imoh Umoren, a renowned filmmaker, has weighed in on the debate over whether poor people should have children, challenging the view with a stand against what he calls extreme elitism.

The film producer resorted to his X account, to express his disagreement with those who believe that those suffering financial challenges should avoid having children.

An X user disagreed with this perspective, claiming that it may not be fair to have children when a person is economically disadvantaged because of the child’s perceived lack of safety and social status.

In support of his stance, Imoh Umoren stressed that having children is a personal decision.

The filmmaker used Europe’s dwindling labour supply as evidence for his claim that immigrants, who frequently come from poorer socioeconomic backgrounds, should fill important jobs.

Umoren emphasised that without the presence of economically disadvantaged individuals, Europe would face difficulties in retaining its workforce.

Despite Imoh Umoren’s viewpoint, many netizens have criticised his approach, claiming that bringing children into the world without the means to offer proper care and support is irresponsible.