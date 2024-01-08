Security Agencies Ignored Intelligence On Plateau Attacks – Retired AIG Makama

Dabup Makama, retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), has alleged that security agencies in Plateau State were forewarned about the Christmas Eve attacks in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas.

The current Coordinator of Operation Rainbow in the State, expressed his disappointment with the security agencies, blaming them for failing to safeguard lives and property, as intelligence provided was allegedly disregarded.

In a statement at the weekend, the retired senior officer disclosed that Operation Rainbow’s primary role is to complement formal security forces by delivering timely intelligence through local government-level desk officers.

“It is a very sad situation because before this massacre of our people, the Operation Rainbow intelligence report alerted the formal security forces in the state of what was about to happen, regrettably our people were killed in hundreds and the formal security forces did nothing to avert this killing,” he said.

Makama lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for dispatching Vice President Kashim Shettima and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu to assess the situation, emphasizing the urgent need for intervention.

Describing the situation as terrorism at its peak, Makama urged President Tinubu to initiate a comprehensive investigation into the alleged complicity of the security forces in Plateau State.

He stressed the importance of publicising the findings to address the growing insecurity.

“This is terrorism at the highest level and perpetrators must be brought to book. For us to have a lasting solution to insecurity that Plateau State is currently facing, President Tinubu should mandate holistic investigation of the complicity of the security forces in the State and the finding should be made public.

“The Governor, His Excellency, Dr Caleb Mutfwang has ordered the deployments of the trained 600 people, who are going to be identified by their uniforms as Operation Rainbow’s Neighbourhood Operatives, to commence the internal first-line defense of their various Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state,” he added.