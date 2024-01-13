Security Agencies Know Sponsors, Masterminds Of Plateau Attacks – Gov. Mutfwang

Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, has posited that security agencies know the aggressors and pepertrators of the attacks on the State.

Mutfwang who maintained that they are acts of terrorism, said the earlier the nation deals with the attacks, the better.

Mutfwang spoke on Friday while fielding questions on Channels Television’s Politics Today following the Supreme Court verdict that affirmed his electoral victory in the last gubernatorial election.

READ ALSO: Security Agencies Ignored Intelligence On Plateau Attacks – Retired AIG Makama

“What I can tell you about the killings in Plateau and the attacks in recent times is that they are pure acts of terrorism.

“I believe that the sponsors of the terrorists, the financiers of the terrorists and those who arm the terrorists are known.

“And the security agencies know them or they have the capacity to know them. And that is why we are insisting that the security agencies must do their work, which is to protect lives and properties,” he said.