‘Serial Promoter Of Mega Parties That Never Materialised’ – APC Mocks Pat Utomi’s Plot To Merge PDP, LP, NNPP

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the call for a merger of three main opposition political parties by political economist, Pat Utomi.

Utomi had confirmed that three presidential candidates in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, have agreed to form a formidable party that will sack the APC in 2027.

Reacting via a statement, APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, dismissed Utomi’s statement as an unmitigated delusion of grandeur.

“As a serial promoter of mega parties that never materialized, Prof. Pat Utomi’s statement cannot be taken that seriously.

“In 2021, Prof Utomi and his collaborators disturbed the airwaves with plans to launch a people-centered ideological mega party under the auspices of the National Consultative Front (NCFront) to dislodge @OfficialAPCNg and @OfficialPDPNig. That plan did not go past the news headlines.

“Now in 2024, Prof. Utomi is touting a possible collaboration among LP, NNPP and PDP, vastly political parties, according to him, that are bereft of any ideological orientation or did not manage to create an alignment with the Nigerian People to improve the quality of their lives.

“One can only infer that Prof. Utomi may be positing that his personal involvement in the proposed alliance will transform the same parties, he has adjudged to be decadent and anti-people, into bastions of political and economic liberty for Nigerians.

“This is an unmitigated delusion of grandeur.”