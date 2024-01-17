Seun Kuti Criticises Super Eagles Players For Eating Fufu Before Matches

Nigerian artist Seun Kuti related a personal account of his prior encounter with Nigerian football players following their draw with Equatorial Guinea.

Unsurprisingly, the national team’s opening game at the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast ended in a 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea.

According to the saxophonist, there was an occasion when he witnessed the Super Eagle players going through their pre-game routines.

He recounted a specific event from a previous AFCON that happened in Ghana, where he witnessed Nigerian players eating balls of fufu and pounding yam just before they were supposed to play.

He went on to argue that the majority of players who participate in the AFCON do so at their employers’ (the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF) invitation.

He recognised a few prominent African players who are doing well for their teams in his video.

READ MORE: Yul Edochie Comes Under Fire For Supporting Cameroonian Boxer Francis Ngannou

”I’ve been privileged to be closed to Super Eagles, when they played for that Ghana nations cup, that they defeated us anyhow, I no wan name names, the kain fufu Nigerian players dey chop before match, Jesus Christ, better pounded yam dey go down” he said in part.

SEE VIDEO: