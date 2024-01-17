Seven Feared Dead, 14 Houses Razed In Nasarawa Over Land Dispute

At least seven persons have been killed over a land dispute between the Gbagyi and Bassa ethnic groups in the Kudu village of Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the crisis occurred yesterday, when the Bassa ethnic group allegedly invaded a community where the Gbagyi people had settled for their farming activities.

According to a resident of the community who pleaded anonymity, told PUNCH in Lafia on Tuesday that apart from those who sustained several degrees of injuries, many houses and farm produce worth millions of naira were destroyed as a result of the clash.

The source said: “The attacks are getting too much and the government seems to be silent about it.

“We can no longer sleep in our houses with our two eyes closed. We really need help in the Kudu community as soon as possible.”