“Seyi Law Used My Content Behind Me” – Baba Tee

Baba Tee, a Nollywood actor, has revealed how his erstwhile best friend and colleague, Seyi Law, used his joke without his permission.

In a recent interview with The Honest Bunch podcast hosted by Nedu, Baba Tee covered a wide range of topics, and being betrayed by Seyi Law was one of them.

The actor related how his friend Omo Jesu called him to inform him that Seyi Law was making use of his work (a joke) at an AY event open mic segment.

He said he didn’t believe it until it occurred in his presence.

He said, “My best friend was Seyi Law we were very close, one day na him Omo Jesu called me he said hello Baba Tee, Seyi don dey use your joke here o, I said what joke which material him use, he said the material he used na that class wey you give joke say, good morning class, good morning sir my name is mr Ajayi, if you know you can’t speak vanacular in this class you have to go, him don dey talk am for Ay Show, him dey here say na him he take do open mic. I say na my joke until when he rendered my joke where I dey for my presence. Intellectual Property, and I have noticed it before”.

After his revelation, netizen took to the comment sections to express their thoughts…

charlespogah_photography asked: “But when Baba T be comedian wey he Dey get materials. This season go long sha”

laudbrand said: “No friend for this life, even me i dey let myself down not to talk of another naturally selfish human being”

mondayobinna1988 said: “That seyi law wey dry. One of the wackest comedian in Nigeria”

VERIFIED homie wrote: “We all know that guy Seyi Law is a big fraud”

SEE INTERVIEW: