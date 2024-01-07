Shan George Endorses Israel DMW’s Assertion Amid Warnings To Men Against Ex-Wife, Sheila

Shan George, a veteran Nollywood actress, has endorsed celebrity aide Israel DMW assertion, after he warned men to shun his ex-wife, Sheila Courage.

Recall that Isreal encouraged men to avoid having affairs with married women, particularly those from Edo State, and to avoid his ex-wife Sheila.

In response, Shan George stated that everything she has seen since Israel DMW and Sheila’s separation is that he truly loves or adored her.

She also acknowledged Israel’s advice about avoiding Edo married ladies is correct.

She Composed:

“All I can see is that he really loved/loves her. And what he’s saying about touching an Edo married woman is very true.”

Netizens disagreed with the actress assertion,

See some reactions below…

mheenarh__: “Even if he loves her is this the best way to go about it? The more he brings it to social media and involves her family, the messier it gets.”

xom_mie: “If this is how love works, I don’t want it”

kelvin_kertz: “Lol. This is not looking like love, it’s looking like someone who’s regretting how much he has spent on her.”

