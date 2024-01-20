Shan George Expresses Happiness As First Son Marries Longtime Partner

Actress Shan George’s first son, Delnoi Otsemobor, has now wedded to Lydia, his longtime partner.

An Instagram video showing the groom getting ready for his traditional wedding was shared by the actress on Friday.

Shan George captioned,

“My Edo Princes @spektrumdelnoi @presidentjaga Getting ready for #lydel2024. It’s a Movie. My first son just got wedded to a Delta Queen @Ivnthebrand.”

On his Instagram feed, Delnoi also posted a video from the ceremony.

Lydia is an indigene of Delta State, a businesswoman and beautician.

Shan George is an actress, and while that is admirable, her accomplishments in the movie business do not take away from the fact that she was a young mother, which may have had an effect on her growth both personally and professionally.

Delnoi is an economics graduate from the University of East London, while Shan’s second child, Jaga, studied music at the same school.

SEE POST: