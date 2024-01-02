Shank Shares His Father’s Reaction At Seeing His House After He Fled Home In 2021

Renowned comedian Shank, who ran away from home in 2021, has shared his father’s touching reaction upon seeing his new home.

He posted the heartfelt narration on his Twitter page.

The comedian revealed that he had ran away from home in 2021, apparently to find his on path in the world.

Two years later, he invited his father to the house that he had acquired.

According to him, his father found it difficult to believe his eyes.

Shank described how his father stated that the whole thing still seems like a mystery to him, and his buying the house has to be the work of God.

The skitmaker wrote:

“My Dad came to visit me for the first time since I ran from home 2021. Immediately he got to my house, he sat down and all he could say was “This is a Mystery. It has to be God”. It is God Daddy. It is God. He is Him. OmniPR❤️”

See his post below: