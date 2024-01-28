Simi Pens Adorable Note To Adekunle Gold As He Marks Birthday

Simi, a popular Nigerian musician, took to Instagram to celebrate her husband Adekunle Gold’s birthday, as he turned 37 years old.

On her Instagram page, Simi uploaded a video which she captioned with a lengthy note for him in Yoruba, which is not surprising as the singer is known for adoring her dialect, which is evident in majority of her songs.

Her caption reads,

“Ọmọ moróunfólú okùn oyè o Ajíbísé ogá ogun

Wón lé ẹ ní páápá

Wón lé ẹ ní palàsà

Apá ilé ò gbo̟dò̟ r’oko

ìlasà ilé ò gbo̟dò̟ r’ odò

Pamú pamù, jigí jigì

Baba rẹ lò pa màrò b’ẹni, Pa ‘gbín

Ògbórí olòrì kalè l’òòrùn gangan..

Happy Birthday Ife Mi ?”

Simi who is known for frequently showing off her spouse on social media.

The singer went on to clarify in the comments section that it wasn’t her daughter Deja’s birthday, as some internet users were perplexed as to why Deja appeared in practically every scene in the entire video that Simi uploaded.

Netizens took out time to wish Adekunle Gold a happy birthday.

See some comments..

kweenie stitches wrote “The last post tho Happy birthday @adekunlegold”

reemah black wrote “Awwn aww, happy birthday Daddy Deja Olowoori Simi”

official_ pello gee wrote “More good life”

only1wuraola wrote “Happy birthday AG”

olamilekan44422 wrote “Happy birthday dit A.G”

