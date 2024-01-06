Six killed As Terrorists Ambush Traders In Katsina

At least six traders have reportedly lost their lives on Friday, when their convoy of vehicles ran into bandits in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the victims were said to participate in a weekly market in the communities before they met their untimely death at the hands of the gunmen, yesterday.

According to The PUNCH, a resident confirmed that the traders travel in convoys due to the prevailing security situation in the area.

One of the residents, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “It was early in the morning, and the traders were close to Yantumaki when the bandits appeared from a forest and occupied the highway.

“The bandits were just shooting at the convoy of the vehicles. By the time, the security operatives, including the troops and the police, moved to the scene, six traders had been killed.

“We are yet to know whether the bandits abducted any of the traders.”

However, when contacted, the spokesman for the Katsina State Police Command, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, confirmed the incident, to newsmen, saying: “The incident occurred, but I don’t have details yet, you can call me back later for details.”