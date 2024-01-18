Soldier Shoots Self Dead Accidentally On Armed Forces Remembrance Day

The Nigerian Army has revealed that a soldier attached to the Ogun State’s 35 artillery brigade in Abeokuta, accidentally shot himself dead on Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The soldier, identified as Boyi Thankgod, was a personnel of 353 artillery regiment, Ojo cantonment, Lagos State l.

Having being detailed for barracks standby duty at the brigade headquarters, he reportedly shot and killed himself at the standby duty shade.

Olabisi Ayeni, acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 81 Division, in a Wednesday statement, denied reports that the soldier committed suicide over unpaid allowances.

“The attention of Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army ( NA) has been drawn to insinuations making the rounds on social media alleging that a soldier of 35 Artillery Brigade terminated his life due to non-payment of Ration Cash Allowance (RCA).

“Having lost one of its soldiers, the authorities of the Division feel deeply concerned that some mischief makers under whatever guise would employ such a sad occurrence to malign the image of the Division and the NA in general.

“Nevertheless, for the sake of posterity, it needs to be mentioned that the late soldier was deployed at the Brigade Standby Force on Monday 15 January 24 alongside his colleagues for daily cantonment duty and they were adequately fed in line with NA’s standard for troops’ on duties.

READ ALSO: “Our Security Agents Have Gone To Sleep” — FCT Senator Kingibe On Rising Insecurity

“However, an investigation into the immediate cause of the incident indicated that the deceased soldier reportedly handled his personal weapon negligently and misfired, which resulted in his death.

“His colleagues who heard the sound of gunshot had rushed to the scene of the incident only to find the soldier in the pool of his blood with gunshot wounds on the head,” the statement read.

Further investigation, according to the spokesman, has commenced to “unravel the circumstances and possible remote” cause of the incident.

He said the remains of the soldier had been evacuated and deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, adding that the family of the deceased had been informed of the “unfortunate” incident.

While acknowledging that the Division is committed to providing the necessary welfare required to boost the morale of troops under its command, he noted that “the Division will not under any guise take the welfare of its troops lightly as wrongly insinuated.”

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day was commemorated on Monday.