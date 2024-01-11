Sophia Momodu Issues Davido A Cease And Desist Letter, Accuses Him Of Bullying And Others

Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has served him with a cease and desist letter.

The letter dated January 10, 2024, through her Attorney Olaniyi Arije & Co, has recently found its way to social media, detailing incidents of online bullying and harassment by her baby daddy, Davido.

This is coming just a day after Tiwa Savage had issued Davido with a Threat to Life letter.

According to the report that was circulated on social media, David Adeleke has been the target of threats to Sophia Momodu’s life and the lives of those close to her on multiple times.

The letter further described how Davido allegedly violated the standards of decency and respect by making several disparaging statements and publishing content about Sophia Momodu on social media.

The report revealed that Davido is currently the subject of a police investigation and is facing criticism for his gross lawlessness.

See the report below…