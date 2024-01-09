Soso Soberekon Gives Update On His Health After Horrifying Car Accident

Soso Soberekon, a music executive, has made his first public remark following a horrible vehicle accident that nearly killed him.

Information Nigeria reported in the early hours of yesterday that the renowned music producer was involved in a car accident.

A video shared on social media depicted the aftermath of the incident, exposing a highly damaged vehicle that had supposedly been subjected to eight assaults.

The founder of White Lion Group thanked everyone for their calls and support while posting a picture of himself and his seriously damaged car on his Instagram page.

He noted that he is really grateful for their kindness.

The music executive gave an health update and declared himself to be in good health.

He wrote; “I want to express my heartfelt thanks for all the calls and support after my car accident. Your kindness means the world to me. I AM OK”.

Taking to his comment section, netizens sent prayers his way.

See some comments…

SEE POST: